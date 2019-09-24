Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Rbf Capital Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $632,700 as Share Value Rose

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 46,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 716,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.30 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.29M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 58,101 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 29,572 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 14,787 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3.39M were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Oppenheimer And Com Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 45,505 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bokf Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 136,513 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 54,231 shares. Sei Company has 180,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company has 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 25,633 shares. Asset One Limited reported 100,926 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 21,000 shares to 125,800 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Sonim Technologies Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Cibelli Curbs Position in Restaurant Chain J. Alexander’s Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.12 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 45,100 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 230,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,892 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.