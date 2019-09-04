Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Oz Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $23.51 Million; As Albemarle (ALB) Valuation Declined, Regent Investment Management Lowered by $441,855 Its Stake

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 5,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 12,895 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 488,163 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42M, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 529,549 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 60,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.1% or 612,667 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 4,709 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 157,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sasco Capital Ct accumulated 3.18% or 782,878 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation stated it has 10,870 shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 75,496 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 829,649 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 280,942 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 7,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 206,600 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 207,097 shares. 96,021 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% or 80,934 shares. Meridian Management Communication has 20,826 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moore Cap Lp owns 245,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 21,945 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aurora Counsel holds 28,496 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement has invested 0.27% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 186,041 are owned by Davenport & Ltd Llc. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) by 5,625 shares to 7,725 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.73M for 9.43 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.