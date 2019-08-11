Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased Stake by $6.24 Million; Charter Trust Company Has Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $712,566 as Share Price Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 710,844 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 790,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts holds 28.11M shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A accumulated 37,603 shares. Peddock Advsrs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc owns 103,887 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital Ny stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,538 shares. Ims Mgmt owns 99,915 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 800 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 18,499 shares. Washington Tru holds 147,176 shares. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.37% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 380,591 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.88% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,606 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,897 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 30,874 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 0.16% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc invested in 6,494 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.43% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 542,064 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 104,885 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 251,246 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 679,149 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 114,751 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited owns 10,833 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 273,956 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation owns 138,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.5% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 52,900 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.