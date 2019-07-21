Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Its Stake by $6.24 Million; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Its Holding by $5.82 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 1.53 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 187,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 6.92 million shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 60,257 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.39M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 216,788 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 804 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 6,236 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 7,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Ct has 4.76 million shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. 1.58 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,709 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 612,667 shares. Amer Intl reported 36,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “General Electric (GE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “$3.2B St. Louis company completes another acquisition – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HD Supply Leaders Receive Prestigious Awards in Their Fields – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Continues to See Market Opportunity in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 9.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial Isn’t Completely Synced With Its Market – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.44M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.