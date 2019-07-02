Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Jana Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $114.52 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut Keycorp (KEY) Stake by $88.20 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.45M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38B, down from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 7.12 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP stated it has 49,690 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Oakbrook Llc stated it has 7,650 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 150,614 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Republic Investment has invested 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 846,046 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 30,874 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 459,954 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% or 115,136 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HD Supply Announces New Business Unit Leader – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HD Supply Chief People Officer Anna Stevens Receives 2018 Leadership Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illinois Tool (ITW) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.65 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 150 shares to 1,150 shares, valued at $35.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa Vorzu by 410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Vesuvius Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Invsts Ltd De has invested 0.38% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 86,287 shares. Prospector Limited Liability Company owns 678,300 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Ww Invsts has invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 781,245 shares in its portfolio. Northern reported 11.67M shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 196,252 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Greenleaf Tru reported 12,507 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.98M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.67M shares. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Regions Corporation reported 57,922 shares. 52,025 were reported by Credit Agricole S A.