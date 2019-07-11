Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Jana Partners Has Cut Its Position by $114.52 Million as Stock Declined; Joel Isaacson & Company Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $563,580

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 1.05M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Chicago Equity Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 110,615 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 131,801 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 3,521 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 6,032 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,761 shares. Moreover, Oz Mngmt LP has 1.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 7,650 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Lc. Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52,900 shares. Montag A & Inc owns 65,050 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 32,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.25 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Co Al has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.15 million shares. Bailard Inc has 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,624 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Company reported 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 636,981 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 112,117 shares. Nordea Investment reported 1.16% stake. Northstar Gp Inc reported 3,299 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc owns 1.24 million shares for 5.38% of their portfolio. 4.66 million are held by Amer Intl Gru. Cap Counsel Ltd Company Ny has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 1.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 319,857 shares. Community Serv Group Inc accumulated 2,418 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 31,440 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

