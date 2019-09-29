Hd Supply Hldgs Com (HDS) Stock Price Declined While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding by $632,200; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Zendesk (ZEN)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (HDS) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 58,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 43,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93M shares traded or 81.51% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 18,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 317,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.25M, up from 298,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.00M shares traded or 77.39% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv Inc holds 0.6% or 847,370 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 837,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 679,121 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Voya Inv Management holds 109,882 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,000 are held by Nomura. Sei Invests has 180,932 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has 370,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea invested 0.07% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 32,822 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research accumulated 833,475 shares. Us State Bank De has 178,599 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Svcs has 0.18% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 11,882 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 41,800 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 139,311 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) At US$39.50? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; HD Supply Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 130,911 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $141.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 16,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,767 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk gets target boosts after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Zendesk – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.