Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Stake by $30.14 Million; Lkq Com (LKQ) Holder Winslow Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $675,090

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 2.18 million shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 25,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 289,859 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, down from 315,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56M shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos LP holds 0.26% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 63,451 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 837,410 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 377,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.60 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 221,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.21% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Phocas Fincl has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 69,685 shares. Castleark Management holds 6,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Svcs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.28% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 64,854 shares. 1,250 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Co.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 820,200 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 148,439 are held by Majedie Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 910,312 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 10,816 shares. Next Group Incorporated reported 1,565 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 968,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 85,475 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Hsbc Plc holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 474,672 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 11,074 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mendel Money reported 80,609 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 7.57M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 143 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 822,061 shares.