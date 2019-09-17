Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) Holder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Usca Ria Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 907,174 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 57,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 161,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 9.66 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

