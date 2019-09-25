Hd Supply (HDS) Shares Declined While Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $444,000; Owens Corning New (OC) Holder Raymond James & Associates Boosted Stake by $578,608

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 1.98M shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 9,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 160,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35 million, up from 150,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 493,461 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 17,323 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 0.02% or 21,983 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 46,931 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 579,700 shares. Neuberger Berman accumulated 3.20 million shares. 7,042 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Inc has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 300 shares. Mrj invested in 2.13% or 91,323 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 32,767 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,215 shares. Amer invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cutter Brokerage holds 6,796 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

