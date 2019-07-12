Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Shareholder Ulysses Management Lifted Its Position by $401,362 as Market Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Reliant Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.21 Million Its Position

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $291.26. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 956,619 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 4,838 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.95 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 3,298 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% or 407,517 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 52,767 shares. 202,051 are held by Fund Mngmt Sa. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 612,667 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.64 million shares. Moreover, Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ct has 2.63% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4.76M shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.5% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 298,365 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.07% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 16,500 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.27 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

