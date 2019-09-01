Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Upped Stake by $401,362; Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 459,954 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 22,260 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 23,688 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 63,286 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 218,150 shares. 8,981 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Co. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 829,649 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 841,052 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 31,436 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 98,819 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 117.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares to 27,781 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWV) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,502 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advisors Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 708,975 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 26,928 shares. Rampart Inv Com Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% or 72,166 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.79% or 30,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 44,316 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us owns 1.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.28M shares. 24,603 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 55,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Waverton Inv Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smart Portfolios Llc owns 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 760 shares. Crossvault Capital Lc accumulated 29,052 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,315 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.1% or 5,555 shares in its portfolio. Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 227,592 shares. First Personal Serv invested in 69,747 shares.