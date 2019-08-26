Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Holding Has Increased by Ulysses Management Llc; Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 926,963 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.85M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 22,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hikari Limited has 7.82% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Community Comml Bank Na reported 30,761 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 24,979 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Inc. Liberty Cap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,165 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 1.66M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Inv Counsel Inc holds 43,939 shares. Papp L Roy Associate owns 6,896 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Midas invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amg Tru Bank invested in 41,093 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd owns 681,800 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc owns 112,870 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 133,526 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 3.64 billion shares to 497,454 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,600 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC).

