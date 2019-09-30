Hcsf Management Lowered Its Position in Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) by $1.40 Million; Gradient Investments Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 83.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 11,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,592 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 13,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 3.27M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 100,313 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 63,340 shares to 2,040 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 91,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “For Procter & Gamble, the Good News Keeps Coming – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 7,756 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca reported 31,405 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 86,581 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,991 shares. First United Commercial Bank Trust invested 1.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 71,939 shares. Personal Advisors Corp owns 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 484,162 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,535 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 377 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore reported 37,438 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 3,375 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York invested in 138,837 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 147,170 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital accumulated 140,000 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited reported 100,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.38M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,367 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0% or 15,490 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 984,038 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 44,695 shares. Robotti Robert reported 33,334 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). 362,743 were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Limited Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 25,176 shares. American Gp accumulated 37,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).