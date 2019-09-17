Hcsf Management Lowered Its Position in Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) by $1.40 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, First Foundation Advisors Has Raised by $1.34 Million Its Holding

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 28,856 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 23,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $231.77. About 1.25 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04M, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 155,000 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK)

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.35 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21,667 shares to 93,318 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,434 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

