Hcsf Management Lifted Its Granite Constr (GVA) Stake by $551,952; Market Value Declined; Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Position Has Upped by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 17,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.12 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 55,458 shares traded or 30.04% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 346,361 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% or 4,618 shares in its portfolio. 18,881 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Walthausen And Ltd Llc holds 1.11% or 174,439 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,505 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 4.34 million shares. Sei Invests Co reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Zacks Invest Management invested in 6,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 1.29M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 31,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1.04 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 163,333 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 3,299 shares. Kestrel Corp invested in 152,150 shares or 3.47% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was bought by KELSEY DAVID H. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. 400 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $11,744 were bought by Galloway Patricia D. Larkin Kyle T had bought 3,500 shares worth $99,890 on Friday, September 6.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold HCCI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 0.12% less from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 48,527 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Punch And Associates Investment invested in 161,700 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Eam Investors Limited Co stated it has 39,194 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 526,708 are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 818 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.07% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 13,141 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Aperio Group Limited Co reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 29,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,678 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,000 shares to 109,650 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 398,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).