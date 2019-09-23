Hcsf Management Increases Holding in Granite Constr (GVA); As Centurylink (CTL) Shares Rose, Sol Capital Management Co Has Increased Stake

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.05M shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 18.26 million shares traded or 51.57% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,722 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 909,229 shares. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 66,325 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Daiwa Group stated it has 65,700 shares. Walthausen And Com Ltd Liability Company holds 1.11% or 174,439 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 73,429 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 44,183 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 68,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 26,654 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 300 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,100 shares. 74,913 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744 worth of stock or 400 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. Shares for $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

