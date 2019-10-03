Hcsf Management Has Upped Its Agilysys (AGYS) Position by $361,746 as Shares Rose; Sfmg Has Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $8.15 Million; Share Value Rose

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 69,240 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 402,529 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Limited invested in 0.01% or 185 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 95,098 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,474 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.07% or 227,105 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.08% or 10,687 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 419 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 15,272 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advisors has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 3,191 are owned by United Capital Fincl Advisers Llc. 294,919 were reported by Victory Cap Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 161,634 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 198,150 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,945 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,556 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Dallas utilities company to join S&P 500 – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Agilysys Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 14.2% to Record $36.6 Million – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $8.81 million activity. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH. 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 42,912 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Parkside Savings Bank & reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 269,826 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. 27,334 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 12,250 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 2,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 58,691 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).