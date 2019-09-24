Hcsf Management Has Upped Granite Constr (GVA) Holding by $551,952; Coastline Trust Co Stake In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Boosted

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 250,503 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $171.63. About 6.31 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,560 shares to 18,625 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,913 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Herald Investment reported 1,450 shares. Putnam Investments reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Lc has invested 0.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 2,760 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson Mcclain owns 764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Florida-based Cypress Group has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cim Mangement Inc reported 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Narwhal Capital Management holds 0.06% or 1,633 shares. Horizon Limited Company has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Charter Trust Com, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,165 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.58 million shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.31% or 1,401 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. 3,500 shares valued at $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. $27,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Jigisha Desai. Galloway Patricia D also bought $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares.