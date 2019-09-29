Hcsf Management Has Raised Agilysys (AGYS) Position by $361,746; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Shares Rose, Holder Federated Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 10,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,209 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115,000, down from 11,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 495,747 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 117,119 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 21 insider sales for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 11,959 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 59,947 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 11,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Invesco Ltd owns 160,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc holds 28,400 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 269,826 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.54% or 102,728 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 12,338 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 14,458 shares. Charles Schwab Investment, California-based fund reported 107,345 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 5,329 shares. Vanguard Grp has 1.25M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 96,250 shares or 0% of the stock.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 205,652 shares to 237,002 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 180,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

