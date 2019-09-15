Hcsf Management Has Cut Its Stake in Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) by $1.40 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04M, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 485,940 shares traded or 165.87% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 636,502 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 948,658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Cornerstone Advisors holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 799,020 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 38,953 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability has 374,900 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 243,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 175,019 shares. 9,730 were reported by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aphria Stock Will Be Boosted by Its CEOâ€™s Leadership – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aphria Stock Could Become Cheap Soon – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullet-Dodging Aphria Stock Is a Risky, But Rewarding Trade – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47M for 49.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 993,338 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated owns 112,855 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 20,238 shares. Sei owns 18,159 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Skyline Asset Management Lp has 268,900 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 21,231 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,859 shares stake. 142,081 are held by Morgan Stanley. State Street reported 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.70 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 1.38M shares. Paloma Partners Management Commerce invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). 49,702 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

More notable recent Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itronics Testing Breakthrough Technology Rock Kleen System for Reprocessing Silver/Gold Mine Tailings, to Replace the Validated KAM Thio System Technology – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Scholar Rock Announces Upcoming Departure of Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plato Gold Acquires 100% Ownership in Good Hope Niobium Project – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buckreef Gold Mine Development Update – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRRK) 21% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.36M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.