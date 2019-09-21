Hcsf Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Granite Constr (GVA) by $551,952; Alpine Associates Management Boosted Its Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Valuation Declined

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 803,651 shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 377,390 shares as the company's stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.30 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 126.03% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Galloway Patricia D. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050. The insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. Larkin Kyle T also bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GVA, NTAP, EVH and CADE – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Acquisition of Layne Christensen Company (LAYN) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GVA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.