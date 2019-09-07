Hcp Reit (HCP) Share Price Rose While Zevin Asset Management Decreased Stake by $502,975; Franklin Resources Increased Holding in Glatfelter (GLT)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 343,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.57M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 84,579 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.11 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 40,035 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 1,610 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited Com has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cibc World Markets holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 63,267 shares. Korea Investment owns 383,122 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,090 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.74% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,258 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 36,487 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.01% or 8,650 shares.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc owns 0.39% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 2.78M shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.44% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 2.45M shares. Gru Inc stated it has 32,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 2 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,467 shares. Sei Company owns 203 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 39,622 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 22,834 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited owns 8,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 513,785 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 67,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 20,900 shares. Systematic Management LP has 556,589 shares. Nwq Management Co Limited Co holds 0.88% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) or 2.87M shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 74,700 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $90.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97M shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

