HCP, Inc. (HCP) Reaches $34.76 52-Week High; Udr (UDR) Shorts Decreased By 0.97%

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. UDR’s SI was 5.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 6.05M shares previously. With 1.22M avg volume, 5 days are for Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR)’s short sellers to cover UDR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 74,252 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47

The stock of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.54 target or 8.00% above today’s $34.76 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.07 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $37.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.37B more. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 138,513 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Horizon Invs Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,625 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 14,600 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 34,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% or 5,322 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 155,257 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Company invested in 14,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Honeywell Inc stated it has 110,485 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cornerstone owns 577 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 251,244 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 258,825 shares. New York-based Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 2,060 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -2.77% below currents $47.72 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 13.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.97 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 83.43 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Wednesday, June 5.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $17.07 billion. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

