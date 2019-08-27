HCP, Inc. (HCP) Is At $34.45 Formed Wedge; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Stake

HCP, Inc. (HCP) formed wedge up with $37.55 target or 9.00% above today’s $34.45 share price. HCP, Inc. (HCP) has $16.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 2.80M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 24,500 shares with $2.48 million value, down from 49,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) now has $341.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.53% above currents $106.87 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool" on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 22 – Benzinga" published on August 22, 2019, Cnbc.com published: "JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September – CNBC" on August 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.