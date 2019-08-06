HCP Inc. (HCP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities company, HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HCP Inc. has 98.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of HCP Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HCP Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP Inc. 0.00% 19.60% 8.30% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HCP Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HCP Inc. N/A 31 14.32 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

HCP Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HCP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.50 2.47

With consensus price target of $33, HCP Inc. has a potential upside of 0.67%. As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -3.41%. Given HCP Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCP Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HCP Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCP Inc. -0.06% 1.14% 6.68% 3.3% 25.31% 14.32% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year HCP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

HCP Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HCP Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HCP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors HCP Inc.’s rivals beat HCP Inc.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing. The fund also invests in mezzanine loans and other debt instruments. It engages in acquisition, development, leasing, selling and managing of healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Berkshire Hathaway Index, and MSCI REIT Index. HCP, Inc. was formed in 1985 and is based in Irvine, California with additional office in Nashville and San Francisco.