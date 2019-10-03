HCP, Inc. (HCP) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Ericsson (ERIC) Holding By $1.49 Million

Analysts expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. HCP’s profit would be $211.15 million giving it 21.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, HCP, Inc.’s analysts see -2.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 695,880 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share

Folketrygdfondet increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Folketrygdfondet acquired 165,975 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 11.12%. The Folketrygdfondet holds 5.46 million shares with $51.87 million value, up from 5.29 million last quarter. Ericsson now has $25.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 2.61 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HCP has $3900 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.83’s average target is -1.57% below currents $36.4 stock price. HCP had 12 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 2 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 17.

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.87 billion. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across multiple sectors, led by senior housing, life science and medical office. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded firm since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HCP, Inc. shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate accumulated 0% or 1,602 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 365 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 517 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Bancorp holds 0.01% or 16,759 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 9,562 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.78 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0% or 24 shares. Moreover, Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Waterfront Capital Partners Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 157,478 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1.17M shares.

