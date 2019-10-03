Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose While Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Stake; As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Valuation Declined, London Co Of Virginia Lifted Stake

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 312,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 billion, down from 328,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 2.94 million shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 31,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 885,898 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.11M, up from 853,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 611,810 shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 155,407 shares to 725,509 shares, valued at $32.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 75,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,102 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 104,009 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Aperio Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 15,955 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 626 shares. Citadel Advisors has 887,272 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 5,913 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 5,507 are owned by Proshare. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.09% stake. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 176,538 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 17,635 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 221,443 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.28% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 82,788 shares. Adelante Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 4.29% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 828,250 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 60,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 27,196 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel owns 7,466 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 57,612 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com stated it has 6,730 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 12,065 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Trustmark Bancshares Department invested in 900 shares. 3,392 were reported by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

