Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose While Washington Trust Bank Decreased by $461,373 Its Holding; Chevron (CVX) Holding Lifted by Qci Asset Management Inc

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 2.67 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, up from 104,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc reported 29,876 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.25% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 316 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 90,150 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Limited Co invested 0.14% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Reliance Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,150 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 29,458 shares. Sigma Planning owns 19,801 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 383,122 shares. 8.45 million were reported by Pggm Invests. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co accumulated 3.09M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.57M shares. Aew Capital Ltd Partnership holds 4.87 million shares. Eii Inc holds 60,544 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,882 shares to 108,460 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 3,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,019 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth holds 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,372 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested in 0.62% or 49,229 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated holds 2.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 94,495 shares. 31,428 are owned by Paloma Partners Mngmt Com. Fort Point Capital Limited owns 17,221 shares. White Pine Inv owns 35,420 shares. Telos Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 27,093 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 79,242 shares. Garde Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,112 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Company owns 2.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16.39M shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sit Associate invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 855,477 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares to 346,461 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.