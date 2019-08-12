Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose While Real Estate Management Services Cut Stake by $4.26 Million; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.24 Million

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 137,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 299,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 436,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.59M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 295,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, up from 272,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc owns 5.65 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 516,401 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 81,595 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adams Natural Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 281,600 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.06% or 29,400 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Castleark Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 42,430 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 82,752 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 270,099 shares. Sit Inv Assoc owns 8,880 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 48,308 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 14,299 are owned by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 44,300 shares to 357,594 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 231,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,941 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

