Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose While Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased by $543,120 Its Holding; White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Valuation Rose While Reinhart Partners Cut by $366,300 Its Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 3.50M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 39,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $11.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1065. About 7,894 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares to 93,150 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,426 shares to 93,001 shares, valued at $34.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (NYSE:STAY) by 71,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co Com.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.