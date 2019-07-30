Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose While Sun Life Financial Decreased Its Stake by $732,220; Wilkins Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 23,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 70,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.08 lastly. It is down 31.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Com holds 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,285 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.13% or 491,781 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 48,761 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 161,250 are held by Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.19% or 8,230 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 988,814 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Merchants Corp holds 34,461 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 252,292 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 99,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 10,285 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 8,875 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 0.65% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peapack Gladstone holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 106,069 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.65% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares to 23,380 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 118,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,123 shares. Natixis stated it has 310,887 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 565,582 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.05% or 6,466 shares. 102,207 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.25% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 788,272 shares. Invesco has invested 0.13% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Synovus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 2,476 shares. Moreover, Intact Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 53,200 shares. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership holds 68,760 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 110,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 32,094 shares.