Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Lowered Holding

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 3.03M shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.80B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability invested in 2.4% or 10.32M shares. Df Dent And accumulated 24,366 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has 105,916 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Bennicas And Associate holds 9,539 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 25,731 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,545 shares. Winslow Asset Management reported 1,723 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 1,789 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 16.93M shares. First Financial Corp In holds 0.47% or 4,904 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 103,123 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Comm Incorporated has invested 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca invested in 606,162 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Delta Capital Limited Liability Co owns 36,757 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares to 791,044 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

