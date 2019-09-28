Hcp (HCP) Share Price Rose While Trillium Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.36 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Howe & Rusling Has Lifted Its Stake by $6.54 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 43,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 379,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13M, up from 335,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.70 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 133.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 145,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 253,792 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, up from 108,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,351 shares to 71,509 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,703 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,185 shares to 112,357 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,735 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.