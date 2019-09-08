Hcp (HCP) Share Price Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Holding by $831,482; Td Asset Management Stake in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Has Trimmed by $1.91 Million

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 70,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 164,208 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.16 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.61M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 980 shares to 28,962 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 274,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 17,168 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 62,037 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 177 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 39,716 shares. 327,492 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bragg Fincl Advsr accumulated 89,199 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Bahl Gaynor holds 170,462 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.03% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 29,555 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 4,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 4,920 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 11,225 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 5,255 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 21,961 shares. 37,698 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.32 million shares. Bluecrest Limited holds 0.02% or 15,954 shares in its portfolio. Green Street Investors Ltd Com invested in 7.2% or 415,500 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 139,845 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.02% or 32,883 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 15,759 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru owns 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 8,905 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.1% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amica Mutual Ins Com owns 77,441 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 63,614 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 399,630 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 39,777 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 10,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,966 shares to 14,038 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 96,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,949 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG).