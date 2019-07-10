Hcp (HCP) Position Maintained by Davis Selected Advisers; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Holds Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 132,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 190,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 235,784 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.235. About 390,329 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 10/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE AND FIVE-YEAR PLAN ARE ON TRACK TO GROW PRODUCTION ON A PER SHARE BASIS WITHIN CASH FLOW; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees; 20/03/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.50 FROM C$11.50; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point CEO Saxberg Steps Down as CEO, Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – Leading Independent Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Crescent Point Shareholders Vote for All Management Nominees and Warns About Cation’s “Decidedly Vague Plan”; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 467,017 shares to 41.06M shares, valued at $297.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 22,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,389 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 265,371 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.85M shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 1.23% or 2.61 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 7,381 shares. Smith Salley Associate has invested 0.58% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 6,560 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 435,926 shares. Axa reported 36,487 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 829,041 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0.57% or 1.44 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp reported 0.41% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 229,900 shares.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP prices senior unsecured notes due 2026 and due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP says notes tendered exceed maximum offer amount – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 104,996 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 30,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Company invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Ajo LP reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Exane Derivatives stated it has 4,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 2.75M shares. Osmium Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 76,250 shares. Fiera Capital owns 43,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.41 million shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 30,739 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 587,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 364,555 are owned by Portland Counsel. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 21,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio.