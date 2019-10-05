Hcp (HCP) Position Held by Adelante Capital Management Llc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $2.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 746,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.31M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 3.31 million shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 58,064 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Buys Remaining Interest in RF360 Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Intel Stock Takes a Hit With Competitors in Microsoft Event Spotlight – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “For All Of The Problems Facing Qualcomm Stock, China Looms Largest – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,495 shares. Waddell Reed reported 5.59 million shares. 1,110 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Limited. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 200,587 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Co Oh stated it has 4,512 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Exane Derivatives holds 3,475 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 57,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Management has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has 2,883 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communications reported 35,753 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc owns 57,937 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Sandler invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 140,583 shares to 742,239 shares, valued at $30.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 39,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,943 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 0.01% or 55,177 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,610 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De stated it has 3.78 million shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.1% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 103,983 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,936 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.01% or 8,291 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 365 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 121 are owned by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation reported 60,832 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Lc stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.