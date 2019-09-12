Hcp (HCP) Position Boosted by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 654,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.92M, up from 607,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 3.08 million shares traded or 11.19% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.93% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 6.63M shares traded or 149.44% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 29,000 shares to 412,000 shares, valued at $84.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 12,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,025 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirador Cap Prtn LP has 10,249 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.61% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.26% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 989,373 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 1.63% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 430,118 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.05% or 44,242 shares. Hightower Lc invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cibc World Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 190,119 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 77,441 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 862,507 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 175,582 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mgmt. Hm Payson Company has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Victory Mngmt accumulated 154,477 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $181.38 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.