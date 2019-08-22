Hcp (HCP) Holding Has Upped by Resolution Capital Ltd; Valley National Advisers Has Raised Its Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $377,916

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 1144.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 4,892 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.41 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 7.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51M, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 1.88 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

