Hcp (HCP) Holding Has Lifted by Adelante Capital Management Llc; Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Stake Has Boosted by Ws Management Lllp

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $148.7. About 223,887 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 746,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.31 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50B market cap company. It closed at $35.63 lastly. It is down 25.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 72,644 shares to 508,731 shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 58,986 shares to 286,902 shares, valued at $83.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 32,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,345 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.