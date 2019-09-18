Hcp (HCP) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.98 Million; United Services Automobile Association Has Boosted Its Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $9.19 Million as Share Value Rose

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 241,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.27M, up from 934,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 63,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 26,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, down from 90,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 3.48 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs invested in 399,015 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc holds 0.59% or 103,983 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 19,579 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 400,000 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 7,975 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 1,602 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,068 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.38% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Maryland Cap holds 0.03% or 7,865 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 6.77M shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Becker Management owns 0.43% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 374,756 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 54,573 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 14,580 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,381 shares to 12,634 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 2,391 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,772 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).