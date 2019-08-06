Hcp (HCP) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Brave Asset Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Lifted by $468,348

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 96,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22M, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 3.50M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares to 5,112 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial Cap Inc reported 0.46% stake. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Co reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Ltd Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsec Financial holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,654 shares. Philadelphia reported 1.83% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate Limited has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company reported 27,929 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc owns 3,598 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers Trust Company reported 0.93% stake. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 159,251 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 1.32 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 11,656 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,035 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical reported 90,150 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Amer National Ins Tx has 35,140 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 185,304 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.04% or 97,552 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 1,258 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 830,843 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 46,584 shares. Orrstown Fincl owns 1,583 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 435,926 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Brown Advisory reported 60,244 shares. Eii Cap Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 60,544 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.1% or 734,344 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 265,371 shares.

