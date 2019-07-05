Hcp (HCP) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose While Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $846,660

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 18,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 40,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 906,794 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 619,436 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was made by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15. POPE JOHN C sold 338 shares worth $31,698.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 159,034 shares to 169,264 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru holds 18.63 million shares. 13,785 were accumulated by Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 8,849 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,658 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 754,959 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 1,560 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,499 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 4,539 shares. Hallmark Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 289,483 were accumulated by Sei Investments Company. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 84,392 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 2,450 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 75,043 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Stratos Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $453.57M for 26.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 14,326 shares to 25,114 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $203.10 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank accumulated 191,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Markston Limited Com has 12,253 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 6,100 are held by Peoples Ser. 110,647 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 829,041 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 52,050 shares. Carroll Inc holds 1,600 shares. Df Dent And Inc stated it has 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Connecticut-based Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 142,571 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Nordea Inv Management invested in 0% or 27,094 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.04% or 60,544 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 286,460 shares.