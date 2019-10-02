Hcp (HCP) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $22.86 Million; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Value Rose, Holder Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $420,000

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 1.59 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 362,155 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 209,050 shares to 131,100 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 156,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,947 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 145,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings.