Hcp (HCP) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Raised Position by $22.86 Million; As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stock Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 169.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 16,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 25,507 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 9,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 326,252 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04 million, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 2.12M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd stated it has 799 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 45,143 were reported by Clearbridge Lc. Pnc Financial Gp invested in 0% or 4,787 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Management has 0.47% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 101 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 112,033 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 32,666 shares. Art Ltd Liability reported 5,808 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Callahan Advsr Ltd stated it has 7,000 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 49,336 were reported by Legal General Gru Plc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrepid Potash And Compass Minerals: An Update On Emerging Threats – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digging For A Market Deal? Check Out Compass Minerals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 66,778 shares to 83,222 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 165,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,571 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $347,549 activity. Fischer Valdemar L had bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 449,900 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,500 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).