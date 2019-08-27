Hcp (HCP) Holder Ing Groep Nv Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Decreased by $965,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 70,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 143,913 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 214,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 2.80 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 1.64M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantbot Techs LP invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Icahn Carl C invested in 6.23% or 21.98M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 13,632 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 851,870 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 135,870 shares. 150 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn. First Mercantile owns 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,446 shares. Kensico Cap Management reported 11.55M shares stake. 12,874 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,447 shares. Brigade Management LP accumulated 328,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.42% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 112,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Wellington Group Llp holds 0.01% or 944,563 shares in its portfolio. Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.85% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Duff Phelps Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Profund Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 33,137 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.04% or 22,123 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 900 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 22,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 45,816 were accumulated by Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 3,798 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited holds 0.72% or 12.74 million shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 191,825 shares. Duncker Streett Comm Inc owns 22,690 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 99,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

