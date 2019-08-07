Hcp (HCP) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.20 Million; Stock Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92M, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 400.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 809,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.65 million, up from 201,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 2.66 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) by 350,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 78,385 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department invested in 900 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 134,080 shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 1,114 shares. Strs Ohio reported 734,344 shares. Moreover, Trust Com Of Vermont has 0.16% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Keybank Association Oh holds 32,313 shares. 4,785 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Cleararc Cap invested in 11,597 shares. Moreover, Amer National Registered Invest Advisor has 0.14% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Sei Invs owns 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1.19M shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 80,592 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 177,563 shares. Assetmark reported 781,637 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 449,511 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1.80M shares. 62,700 are held by Lau Associate Limited Company. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 58,943 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca stated it has 100,707 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 240,988 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 90,433 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 34,816 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Management stated it has 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amalgamated Bank accumulated 353,794 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 30,726 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 1.41% or 56,710 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 8,052 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd holds 10,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.