Hcp (HCP) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Eii Capital Management Stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Decreased by $417,924 as Stock Value Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 11,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 15,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 352,649 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 220,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.73 million, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.81M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 29.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 794,892 shares to 790,275 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 27,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,732 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).