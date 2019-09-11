Hcp (HCP) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lifted Position in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $784,252

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 10,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 632,771 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.34M, up from 622,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 473,647 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 02/04/2018 – BMO CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI SPEAKS ON BTV; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Says Some Customer Data May Have Been Stolen; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal says it was subject of cyber attack on Sunday; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 04/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $25; 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS BUSINESS MIX ‘WELL MATCHED’ WITH U.S. ECONOMY

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 3.19 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,493 shares to 55,315 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 43,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,217 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

