Hcp C (HCP) Shareholder Hexavest Has Decreased Holding; Richard Bernstein Advisors Maintains Stake in Alliant Energy (LNT)

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc C (HCP) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 132,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.88M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.74 million shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 108.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 58,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 112,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 54,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 769,103 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Quantum Mnrl Inc (FQVLF) by 151,220 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ragr (EEM) by 897,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation Inc (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50,290 shares to 102,013 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,292 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

